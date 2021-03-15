A man wanted in connection with a November shooting was arrested in Lancaster city on Saturday, according to Lancaster city police.

Isaiah Manuel Rodriguez, 26, of Columbia, was arrested after police recognized him when they responded to a disturbance call on Saturday at the Shamrock Cafe, police said. An officer recognized Rodriguez after he provided a fake name.

Rodriguez was wanted in connection with a Nov. 21, 2020, shooting that happened in the first block of North Mulberry Street after a fight broke out at a party, according to police.

Rodriguez left the party, returned with a gun and shot a 41-year-old man several times, police said. The man was rushed into surgery and was in critical condition for days.

Along with being charged for attempted homicide for the Nov. shooting, Rodriguez is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of crime, and new charges of false identification to law enforcement and simple assault, according to police.

Rodriguez is in Lancaster County Prison. Bail was denied because of the charge of attempted homicide; for the new charges, bail was set at $50,000.