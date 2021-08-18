A man who authorities say shot and killed a mother and her child last year in Puerto Rico was arrested on Tuesday morning in Lancaster.

Jesus Medina-Ruiz, 31, was on the U.S. Marshals Service Puerto Rico's Ten Most Wanted list for shooting and killing a mother and her 8-year-old daughter on May 21, 2020, according to the Lancaster County Sherriff's office.

Medina-Ruiz was arrested at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside a house at 46 Riverside Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. The U.S. Marshals were assisted by Lancaster city police, Manheim Township police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's office.

The killings happened in Añasco, Puerto Rico, which is on the west side of the island. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States.

The mother, Yesenia Henríquez Rivera, her 8-year-old daughter, Roseliam Torres Henríquez, were shot from a moving vehicle along the highway, according to Elnuevodia.com, a news site from Puerto Rico.

"Medina-Ruiz posed minimal resistance and was taken into custody without incident," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Medina-Ruiz is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $3,000,000 bail.

An extradition hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court documents.

The U.S. Marshals said that Medina-Ruiz is originally from Pennsylvania. His alias was "Arcangel," according to the U.S. Marshals.