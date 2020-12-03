Police issued a warrant for a man's arrest after they say he stabbed two men, ages 18 and 19, on Nov. 13 in East Hempfield Township.

Berrell Heckstall, 36, stabbed the two men after a verbal argument turned physical, East Hempfield police Lt. Matthew Pohley said.

The stabbing happened sometime in the early afternoon on Prestige Lane, near the Moove In self storage, Pohley said.

Officers were called when the two men showed up at a local hospital around 6:15 p.m., police said.

Heckstall stabbed the men multiple times, according to police.

Anyone with information on Heckstall's whereabouts is asked to call East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.

