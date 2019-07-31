A man wanted by East Earl Township police was found dead under a bridge in Panama City Beach, Florida on Saturday.
Mark Thomas Jankiewicz, 25, of York, died after being stabbed multiple times in the neck with two screwdrivers, wrapped in a blanket and left on a picnic table at the base of a bridge Friday, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Two others from York, Kayla Marie Kostick and Emilio Sifuenties Jack, were charged regarding Jankiewicz's death after police found his body Sunday afternoon.
East Earl Township police charged Jankiewicz with several felony forgery offenses Dec. 21.
Jankiewicz and his girlfriend Katherine Smith allegedly took three checks from her family member's home in Terre Hill in November. Smith was arrested in January on forgery charges.
Investigators believe Jankiewicz came to Florida not long after the charges were filed, according to Ruth Corley, spokeswoman for the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Jankiewicz was released from the Bay County Jail around 5:30 p.m. the day he was killed, according to the sheriff's office.
He had been charged June 5 with mistreatment of animals and also charged June 8 with disorderly conduct. On July 24 he was picked up for violating a probation order, according to Corley.
The three were driving together when they stopped at a Hathaway Bridge boat ramp and Jack attacked Jankiewicz, according to the sheriffi’s office.
Jack, 28, was charged with murder, and Kostick, 23, was charged with principal to premeditate murder, according to the sheriff's office. The two came to the Bay County area about a month ago, Corley said. Police did not say how the three met.
The sheriff's office said the motive in the killing is unknown but they believe alcohol and drugs were involved.