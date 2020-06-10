After finding a wallet at the scene of a stabbing in Lancaster city on June 1, police issued a warrant for a man's arrest.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Fremont Street for a stabbing around 2:17 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his legs and lower torso.

The man was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, but is expected to survive, police said.

According to police, the man was seated in a vehicle when he was assaulted by another man, who stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect continued stabbing the 20-year-old even after he managed to get out of the vehicle, police said. The suspect then left on foot.

While canvassing the area, police found a dropped wallet that had an ID card for Jose W. Lagares, police said.

After follow up investigations, police charged Lagares with a felony count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the location of Lagares is asked to call Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymously tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and your message to 847411.

