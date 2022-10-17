David Vincent Sinopoli waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the killing of Lindy Sue Biechler, Lancaster County’s oldest cold case.

According to authorities, Sinopoli stabbed Biechler, 19, in her Manor Township apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. She had also been sexually assaulted.

Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, was arrested July 17 at his home after investigators developed him as a suspect late last year. He is charged with a single count of homicide.

A formal arraignment is a court proceeding at which a judge explains charges to a defendant and when a defendant must indicate whether they understand the charges.

Sinopoli on Monday waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Oct. 28. Arraignments are often waived.

The next step in the case will be scheduling a status conference, which is an opportunity for defense and prosecution attorneys to update a judge on where the case stands, and to get an outline of the schedule going forward.

Sinopoli had lived in the same apartment complex as Biechler for a time, but moved out sometime prior to August 1975. He lived on the second floor of the four-unit building.

Sinopoli was never a suspect, but using a combination of DNA evidence and family tree analysis, a team of genetic genealogists in Virginia developed him as a strong lead in December.

In February, investigators learned Sinopoli, his wife and another couple would be flying out of the country from Philadelphia International Airport, according to court records. Detectives followed Sinopoli and retrieved a coffee cup he had discarded.

From that cup, investigators obtained a DNA sample, which was then compared with DNA samples taken from blood found on Biechler’s clothing that investigators believed belonged to her killer. The comparison found the samples consistent, prosecutors said.

Sinopoli is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.