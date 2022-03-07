A York County man and his accomplice used a sledgehammer to break into numerous Lancaster County retailers and steal more than $12,000 in cash and merchandise over the course of several months, according to Manor Township police.

Gavin Matthew Okeefe, 20, of Lower Chanceford Township, committed the burglaries with an unidentified juvenile accomplice between Dec. 17 and March 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two attempted to smash the glass doors of at least four businesses in Manor Township, Columbia, West Lampeter Township and York County on six different occasions during that time.

A combined $12,370.65 in cash and merchandise was stolen from tobacco shops in Manor Township and Columbia and a West Lampeter Township video game store, police said.

Okeefe and the juvenile were arrested outside a Just Press Play video game store at 110 South Centerville Road in Manor Township at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, each dressed in black clothing, police said. Officers had been on the lookout for the vehicle Okeefe and the child were inside due to it being connected to the previous burglaries.

Police found gloves, a sledgehammer and pry bar inside the vehicle. The sledgehammer and pry bar had previously been used in other burglaries across Lancaster and York counties, according to the affidavit.

In one instance, Okeefe and the juvenile used a piece of concrete to smash through the glass door of Smokers Vapors, a tobacco store at 137 Oak Ridge Drive in Manor Township, at 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 17, stealing a combined $731.59 worth of tobacco, hookah beakers and other attachments and paraphernalia, police said.

The two had previously been seen attempting to break into a separate Just Press Play at 2600 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township about 40 minutes earlier that same night. The two would later return to the store just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, using the sledgehammer to shatter a glass door and stealing around $2,000 in video games.

On another occasion on Dec. 23, Okeefe and the child smashed through the front door of The Genuine Tobacco Shop at 960 Lancaster Avenue in Columbia and stole $9,639.06 in cash. The two returned to the same tobacco shop the morning of Jan. 15 and again attempted to break through the front door, though the affidavit did not state if they successfully entered the business.

Okeefe and the juvenile were also seen using the sledgehammer to attempt to break through the glass door of a Just Press Play store in York County around 3 a.m. on March 3.

Police charged Okeefe with two charges of felony counts of burglary and four other related offenses. Information on the juvenile’s charges was not available.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Okeefe.

Judge Andrew LeFever set Okeefe’s bail at $250,000 during a preliminary arraignment. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Joshua Keller on March 14.

Okeefe previously pleaded guilty to three different sets of charges of theft and related offenses in Lancaster and York counties in 2020 and 2021, most recently being sentenced to nine to 23 months of confinement and a year of probation, according to court records. He is currently awaiting trial on two different theft-related offenses in York County.