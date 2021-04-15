A man used more than $600 in counterfeit $50 bills to pay for merchandise at the Walmart in Manheim Township, according to police.

At 7:51 p.m. Monday, the man entered the store at 2030 Fruitville Pike and used 14 $50 bills to pay for $632.96 in merchandise, police said.

The man was able to leave the store with the merchandise. A CrimeWatch post did not indicate what merchandise the man left with.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.