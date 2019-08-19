A man urinated into a sink and on merchandise Saturday night at the Starbucks inside the Manheim Township Target, police said.

The man, who whose image was captured on a surveillance camera, went inside the coffee shop area of the Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, about 9:45 p.m., walked behind the counter, urinated, then fled, according to Manheim Township police.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the image. They ask anyone who knows him to call them at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.

Last month, a woman accused of urinating on potatoes at a Pittsburgh-area Walmart turned herself in.

