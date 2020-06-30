A Bainbridge man charged with stabbing two men at a Conoy Township bar in November 2018 has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Peter V. Fultano, 37, who had pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, a count of attempted homicide was dropped "as part of the plea resolution and in consideration of all circumstances."

An affidavit of probable cause said the men were 31 and 41 years old and witnesses said Fultano allegedly went into Bainbridge Inn at 5 North Front Street to fight the younger man over "an issue with a girlfriend."

Both victims were seriously injured and surveillance video cameras recorded the stabbings, according to the district attorney's office.