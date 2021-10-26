A man attempted to break into a Conoy Township bar Monday night, then returned and threatened to shoot up the place with a gun, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Nelson Rafael Rodriguez Jr., 34, of Conoy Township, was charged with attempted criminal trespass, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Police were first dispatched to the Bainbridge Inn at 5 North Front Street at 9:46 p.m. after Rodriguez attempted to break into the business' locked front door by hitting it with a metal chair, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers arrived to find Rodriguez standing outside the establishment, telling police he had broken a window with the chair in an attempt to enter the hotel. The chair was found in a nearby parking lot.

The business owner told Rodriguez, who was believed to be drunk at the time, that he was no longer allowed on the premises.

Rodriguez was taken back home and told to stay away from the business, but he returned around 10:52 p.m., this time telling the owner he would return again with another man and a gun and would shoot up the bar, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken back to the police station without incident.

Rodriguez is being held in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Randall Miller at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Rodriguez has previously pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and criminal mischief in 2005, simple assault and resisting arrest in 2013, criminal trespass in 2015, two counts of simple assault in 2018 and criminal mischief earlier this year.