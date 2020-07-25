Police in northern Lancaster County responded to a liquor store early Friday afternoon after employees said a man made threats when he was told to wear a mask over his mouth and nose.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers said they were called about 12:41 p.m. to a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 1036 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township.

There, a “disturbance” was reported after a man refused to wear a mask inside, police said.

By state mandate, patrons are required to wear masks over their noses and mouths when entering retail businesses to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There are few exceptions for those with underlying medical conditions complicated by mask wearing.

According to police, the man inside the liquor store “created a disturbance,” threatening employees before leaving.

The man, who had a beard and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, left the area in a dark gray Ford before police arrived.

Police said they were unable to locate the man after responding.