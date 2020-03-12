Attorneys for a man who caused the delay of his federal civil rights trial against a Lancaster city police officer who shocked him with a Taser say the case should go forward.

But the city, which is defending Officer Philip Bernot, wants the case thrown out.

It argued in court filings last month that Sean Williams failed to follow through with his case by not showing up to court on Feb. 10.

That’s because Williams, 29, of Lancaster, had been arrested the night before; Police said they found him high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, on North Queen Street

And Williams shouldn’t be rewarded for missing trial and previous delays he’d sought, the city argued.

But in court filings Monday, his attorneys responded that a jury should be able to decide if Bernot used excessive force in the June 2018 encounter.

Williams’ “claim is not only about his harm, but also about the deterrence of excessive force against others in the future. If this claim is dismissed, society will be deprived of this important constitutional protection,” his attorneys wrote.

They also argued Williams’ “obvious substance abuse and mental health issues” should be taken into account.

Case details

Williams was shocked by Bernot after police said he failed to follow directions when police responded to a disturbance Williams was involved in on June 28, 2018, on South Prince Street, near West King Street.

Williams, who was sitting unarmed on a curb, has said he was confused by conflicting commands being given by two officers.

After a video of the Taser incident went viral, city leadership began evaluating its community and police relations. Though Bernot’s actions were criticized by the county's prosecutor at the time, he wasn’t charged because he was following policy at the time.

Williams initially sued the city and Bernot, both in his capacity as a police officer and individually, claiming excessive force, failing to provide adequate medical care and racial profiling: Williams is black.

Racial profiling and failure to help claims were dropped and a judge dismissed the excessive-force claim against the city and Bernot in his professional capacity.

That means the case is only against Bernot as a private individual. The city is covering his legal costs under its labor contract with police.

Williams is seeking more than $75,000 from Bernot.

