A Columbia man claims in a federal excessive force lawsuit that a state parole agent shocked him with a Taser two years ago, then either the agent or a borough police officer kicked him in the head, while he was unconscious.

Matthew Allen Grab, 39, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in April.

Parole agent Scott Lapp, the borough, Chief Jack Brommer and a John Doe officer are named as defendants.

Borough manager Mark Stivers and a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections declined comment Tuesday.

According to the suit, Grab was going to visit his girlfriend on May 10, 2018.

Grab parked his car and Lapp pulled up behind him and began questioning him. A police cruiser also arrived.

Lapp got a phone call and when he finished the call, he told Grab to "cuff up," according to the suit.

Grab said he asked if he was in violation of his parole or being detained, to which Lapp told him no, the suit said.

Grab said he was going to his girlfriend's in that case.

Grab "took three steps toward the house when defendant Lapp shot him with his Taser gun," the suit said.

Grab fell to the ground, unconscious, the suit said, and that's when either Lapp or the unidentified officer hit or kicked him in the head.

Grab suffered four facial fractures, including to a cheek plate and both eye sockets, the suit said.

Grab was on parole at the time for a 2012 drug conviction.

During a search later, the suit said, cocaine was found in Grab's waistband. He pleaded guilty to drug possession in November 2018 and was sentence to one to four years in prison, according to court records.

Grab is seeking unspecified damages. An attorney for Grab declined comment.

