A man was injured after being struck by a tractor in Martic Township early Monday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Emergency crews found the man on the ground and the tractor driven into a tree in the first block of Pencroft Drive North, about a mile south of Martic Elementary School, shortly after being dispatched there at 7:15 p.m., the supervisor said.

Crews had been called to the area after the man was reported to have been struck by the tractor and not breathing, a dispatch report stated.

It was not clear if the man was taken to a hospital.