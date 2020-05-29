A Philadelphia man stole tools off the porch of a house and threatened the homeowner with a knife when he was confronted Thursday morning in Lancaster city, according to police.

Luis Caldero-Jiminez, 33, was arrested after a short foot chase Thursday night in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street, police said.

Police were called to a burglary-in-progress in the 500 block of Poplar Street at 9:23 a.m. The woman who called said that a man had pulled a knife out on her husband, according to police.

Caldero-Jiminez was found with a Ryobi hand vaccum, Ryobi blower, a car jumper box and a black and silver X-Acto knife, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that a man had seen Caldero-Jiminez on his side porch through security cameras attempting to steal tools. When the man approached him, Caldero-Jiminez pulled out a knife, according to the affidavit.

After arresting Caldero-Jiminez, police said they also located a Milwaukee Weed Wacker that the man said was stolen earlier in the morning, before the man confronted Caldero-Jiminez, police said.

Caldero-Jiminez is charged with a felony count of robbery, two misdemeanor thefts and a misdemeanor for possession of a weapon, according to a court document.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $50,000 bail.

For more Lancaster County crime news: