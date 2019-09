A man stole more than $6,500 from the Giant Food Store on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township in August, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say that between Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, this man stole the merchandise during 17 different occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401, or submit a tip anonymously via CrimeWatch.

