A Lancaster city man stole expensive watches, tools and other items from his boss – who had let him live rent-free in an apartment in exchange for handyman services, police and the employer said.

The value of the items far exceed $50,000 and include a Rolex Submariner valued at $15,000, a Breitling Chronomat 44 valued at $8,000 and a dozen tools, according to Manheim Township police.

Kenneth Clark, 39, of Lancaster, was charged Wednesday with 12 counts of theft stemming from thefts of seven watches, two Louis Vuitton briefcases – valued at $3,000 each – and other items from his employer’s Lancaster Township home.

Clark was also held for trial Monday on one theft charge filed Aug. 10 in Lancaster city involving theft from his employer that occurred in the city, according to court records and the employer.

The employer, who did not want his name used, said in an interview Monday that Clark betrayed him.

Clark needed a place to stay and a job when the two met, so the man offered Clark an apartment in exchange for work, according to the man and court documents.

“I grew to trust him,” the man said, adding he would buy Clark’s children groceries and invited Clark and his children to a Memorial Day cookout.

“I considered him a friend,” the man said. “He’s a charmer when he doesn’t lose his temper.”

During the course of their working relationship, the man noticed a tool missing here or there, he said.

When he’d ask Clark where they were, Clark would tell him he forgot them one place or another and finally said a work truck had been broken into and tools were stolen from it, the man said.

That led to a city police investigation, he said.

The man also discovered watches and other items were missing from from his home and told Manheim Township police Aug. 9 that he suspected Clark had taken them while Clark was renovating his basement between May and June, according to Clark’s affidavit of probable cause.

As part of their investigation, city police checked a Lancaster pawn shop. The pawn shop takes pictures of the seller and the item being sold, according to the affidavit.

City police discovered Clark sold 18 tools and other items belonging to the employer, including a hammer drill, grinder, circular saw, a Canon and a Panasonic camera and an iPad, according to the affidavit. Values for those items weren’t listed.

Police also discovered Clark sold one Louis Vuitton brief case to a pawn shop in Lancaster for $500 and the other to a pawn shop in York for $275, according to the affidavit.

Clark is being held at Lancaster County prison on $470,000 bail in the two cases. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

