A man stole more than $100 in soap from a Lancaster Township Weis on two separate occasions earlier this month and the police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Police say that the man stole $54.94 worth of soap from the Weis at 1204 Millersville Pike on Sept. 3 at 9:10 a.m.

He returned 12 days later, on September 15, and stole another $62.94 worth of soap, according to police.

Manheim Township police ask that anyone who knows the identity of the man call 717-569-6401 or leave an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.

