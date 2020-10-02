A Maryland man stole $4,630 worth of key fobs and key cards from inside vehicles at Manheim Auto Auction by "stuffing them into his underwear," according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Brendan Scott Gilbreath, 41, of Annapolis, Md., was arrested Thursday after Manheim Auto Auction security reported to police that Gilbreath got into vehicles with key fobs on the dashboard.

When security checked the vehicles after Gilbreath left, the key fobs were gone, police said.

On Thursday, security was conducting rooftop surveillance over "Area H" because 44 key fobs and key cards had went missing over the past two weeks, police said.

Gilbreath consented to a search and an officer found 10 key fobs in Gilbreath's underwear, police said. Later, during a more thorough search at the police station, officers found three more, police said.

Gilbreath concealed the key fobs by wearing two pairs of underwear and putting rubber bands around the bottom, so the key fobs wouldn't fall through, police said.

Each key fob is valued at $350 and key cards are valued at $80, according to police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gilbreath was charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

For more Lancaster County new: