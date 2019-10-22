Three people were stabbed on the PA Turnpike near Route 72 in Rapho Township on Monday, around 11 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One woman and two men were stabbed, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Philip Giletto, 31, of no fixed address, was charged in the stabbings.

Police said Giletto stabbed a 28-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, in the back, shoulder and chest, then stabbed a 45-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the head, neck and back and stabbed a 36-year-old woman, from Quincy, Massachusetts, in the back.

The two men were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries, police said, and the woman was treated at the scene.

The condition of the two men is unknown.

Giletto is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, possession instruments of a crime, three counts of simple assaults and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

Giletto is currently awaiting arraignment at Lancaster County Prison.

