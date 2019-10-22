A man used a switch blade-style knife to stab three people aboard a Greyhound coach bus Monday night on the PA Turnpike near Route 72 in Rapho Township.

The stabbings happened around 11:30 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One woman and two men were stabbed, according to state police.

Philip Giletto, 31 -- who is identified as Phillip Giletto on court dockets -- was charged in the stabbings.

Other passengers on the bus intervened in the attacks and held Giletto until police arrived, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Police said Giletto stabbed a 28-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, in the back, shoulder and chest, then stabbed a 45-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the head, neck and back and stabbed a 36-year-old woman, from Quincy, Massachusetts, in the back.

The two men were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries, police said, and the woman was treated at the scene.

One man remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the district attorney's office said.

Giletto is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assaults and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor weapons violation because of the switch blade style of the knife, according to Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office.

Giletto is currently in Lancaster County Prison after bail was denied due to the nature of the offense, according to court records.

An attorney is not listed for Giletto and court records say he is homeless.

He has not been charged with any criminal offense before in Lancaster County, according to online court documents.

State police have not released any further details on exactly why the stabbings occurred.

