A man is in the hospital after police say someone stabbed him multiple times in Lancaster City on Tuesday.

City officers and medical crews responded at 10:33 a.m. to the 1200 block of Union Street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds to his back.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police said the man's injuries are serious but don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the stabbing was not a random act and that there does not appear to be any increased safety risk to the public. There are no suspects or arrests as of Wednesday morning.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Tom Ginder at 717 735-3345, or the front desk at 717 735-3301.