One man was stabbed in Upper Leacock Township on Saturday, according to media reports.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m., near East Main Street and Sawmill Road, according to dispatch reports.

The man was stabbed in the chest and arm, according to media reports.

He was taken to the hospital and the severity of his injuries is unknown.

