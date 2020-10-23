Lancaster city police are searching for the person who they said stabbed a man Wednesday.

The stabbing happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Beaver Street, according to city police Lt. Bill Hickey.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was stabbed in the torso. Hickey said that he's expected to survive, but he did need surgery.

Police have made no arrests as of Friday morning.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a male in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a police detective at 717-735-3352 or email Detective Matthew Odenthal at odentham@lancasterpolice.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or texted to 847411 by texting "LANCS" and the tip.

