A Manheim Township man was stabbed early Friday morning in Lancaster city, according to city police.

A 38-year-old man knocked on the door of a residence in the 900 block of Lititz Ave asking for help because he had been stabbed, police said.

Police were dispatched at 5:14 a.m.

The man had more than one stab wound and cuts on his torso, police said. An update on the man's condition wasn't available at 8 a.m.

Police said the man's blood was in multiple locations, but they couldn't pinpoint the exact location where the stabbing happened.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be sent via text, by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All callers may remain anonymous.

For more Lancaster County crime news: