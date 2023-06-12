A man was stabbed by what police report to be an “angry acquaintance” while walking in Ephrata Borough Sunday evening.

Bryson Puryear, 28, of Ephrata has been charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a man who was walking down the sidewalk on the 100 block of Washington Avenue according to the Ephrata Police Department. Police said a resident sitting on his porch intervened, causing Puryear to leave the scene.

Police were called to the scene around 5:09 p.m. and apprehended Puryear a block from the stabbing. The stabbed person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a wound in their back.

Puryear is awaiting preliminary arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday.