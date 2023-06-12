A man was stabbed by what police report to be an “angry acquaintance” while walking in Ephrata Borough Sunday evening.

Bryson Puryear, 28, of Ephrata has been charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a man who was walking down the sidewalk on the 100 block of Washington Avenue according to the Ephrata Police Department. Police said a resident sitting on his porch intervened, causing Puryear to leave the scene.

The man who was stabbed said Puryear followed him as he walked home from getting Chinese food. The man told Puryear to leave him alone, but Puryear ran up behind him and stabbed him in the back, saying he was trying to stab the man in the spine.

Video surveillance from a nearby building showed Puryear running up to the man and make a motion to his back before he fell to the ground.

Police were called to the scene around 5:09 p.m. and apprehended Puryear a block from the stabbing, who they said was “extremely agitated.” The stabbed man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Puryear is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 23 before Magisterial District Court Judge Tony Russell.