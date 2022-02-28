Someone stabbed a man at a Lancaster city nightclub on Sunday, according to Lancaster city police.

Officers found a 43-year-old man bleeding from his head and neck in the bathroom at Rainmakers, at 700 East Chestnut Street, police said. The man had a cut on his head and neck area.

Officers responded to the nightclub just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests as of Monday afternoon, according to police.

The 43-year-old and other person had a "brief confrontation," police said. The two did not know each other.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300. Tips can also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com or through Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-322-1913.