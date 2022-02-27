A man was stabbed at a party in an Akron neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to West Earl Township police.

The man, who is from the Mount Joy area, was found lying in the yard of a residence in the first block of Main Street near Miller Road with a stab wound in his calf around 2 a.m., said Detective Jordan Byrnes. A party or gathering was taking place at the residence at the time.

An officer helped stop the man’s bleeding until an ambulance arrived. The man, who is in his early twenties, was in stable condition when he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said in a news release.

Byrnes was unsure Sunday if the man had been released from the hospital.

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene just before or right as police arrived.

Residents in the area provided a description of the suspect to investigators, though police did not share any details in the news release. Images of the suspect may be released at a later point, Byrnes said.

Police had initially been dispatched to the area after residents saw an abnormally large number of cars and people on nearby Miller Road, Byrnes said. Officers were investigating the vehicles, which were unoccupied, when they heard a commotion at a nearby residence, later finding the man lying in the yard.

Byrnes was unsure if the vehicles were related to the stabbing. Police are now trying to determine how many people were at the party.

Anyone who was at the residence or who may have more information about the incident is urged to contact Byrnes by phone at 717-859-1411 or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on West Earl Township police's CrimeWatch page.