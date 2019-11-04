One man was stabbed on Saturday night in a shopping plaza on the east side of South Duke Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Police originally responded for a report of a shooting, but said the call was unfounded after finding a 57-year-old man with a single stab wound to his lower torso at 9:11 p.m., police said.

The man and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute in the shopping plaza and an unknown man came up to the couple and the two men started to fight, according to police.

That's when one of the men stabbed the other, before running away from the scene, police said.

The man was treated at the hospital and later released, according to police.

The suspected stabber is described as a Hispanic man, thin build, approximately 5-foot-five and was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police, at 717-735-3301, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers, at (800) 322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous and can text tips to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

