A Coatesville man kicked out a state trooper’s back window, yelled he was HIV-positive and spit in a hospital security guard’s face after being pulled over in East Lampeter Township for driving erratically on Sunday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Thessalonians Smith, 33, was pulled over on Monday at 2:26 a.m. after troopers followed his 2001 Cadillac DeVille for 6 minutes, watching him run a red light and cross the center line "several times,” police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Smith was acting agitated and his mouth appeared to be dry. When police asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, he refused and had to be removed by two troopers, according to the affidavit.

The troopers had to “struggle” with Smith before arresting him, police said.

In the back of the state trooper’s car, Smith started yelling “in an incoherent manner” and repeatedly kicked the window and door, finally breaking the window and damaging the door, causing $1,500 in damage, police said.

Police took Smith to Lancaster General Hospital for a medical evaluation and to get blood drawn, and had to be assisted by “various” hospital security guards to get Smith on the gurney, police said.

Smith continued yelling incoherently, said he was HIV-positive and then spit in the face of a hospital security guard, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, criminal mischief and resisting arrested and three summary driving offenses, according to the affidavit.

