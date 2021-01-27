One man was shot while he was inside a house in the 800 block of Second Street on Wednesday around 12:46 a.m., Lancaster city police said.

The 25-year-old was shot in the torso and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said. He was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Officers were originally called to a report of shots fired near Pearl and Second streets before learning a person was shot, police said.

Police said it appeared that the gunman or assailants were outside the house and "fired shots inside the residence and struck the victim as he stood inside."

Multiple spent shell casings were found on Second Street, police said, and there were bullet holes on the house where the man was shot.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting call 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be texted by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.