A man shot and killed his girlfriend early Sunday morning before engaging in an armed standoff with police officers in East Hempfield Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Miguel Angel Rodriguez sent a voice message to a family asking for forgiveness, that police were at the scene and that he didn't intend on turning himself in.

Police charged Rodriguez, 38, with one count each of a criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person, according to a court docket.

East Hempfield Township police responded just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to building O at Park City Apartments, off McGovernville Road between Harrisburg Pike and Route 283 after they received a report that Rodriguez called a friend and showed a woman, identified as Nemesis Florentino, dead in a video chat, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

The release indicates that Florentino was Rodriguez's girlfriend.

When officers arrived, Rodriguez shot at them and then barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said over the weekend. The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene about an hour later, and officers evacuated residents from neighboring apartments.

Rodriguez fired dozens of rounds from multiple firearms at emergency responders, according to the district attorney's office. No members of law enforcement were injured, and negotiators tried to communicate with Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then opened the door of the residence and aimed a rifle outside, prompting officers to shoot him in his arm and shoulder, according to the district attorney's office. Rodriquez ran out of the house when officers deployed tear gas, and officers arrested him just before 6:30 a.m.

East Hempfield officers and troopers with Pennsylvania State Police entered the residence at 10:55 a.m. Sunday and found multiple bullet holes in windows, walls and ceilings of the apartment, according to the release. Officers also found blood spatter in numerous locations, a handgun next to Florentino's body and spent casings of various calibers on he floor.

Officers also found Florentino with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police said that in the voice message to his family member, Rodriguez said “hey I love you, forgive me for what I’ve done. I’m not turning myself in to the police and the police are there. Bye. Take care of my kids and all.”

Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment and is in stable condition and under guard, the district attorney’s office said. His docket is inactive as of Monday morning.

Neighbors in the complex said Monday morning they didn't know Rodriguez or Florentino, but said they seemed nice. Records in Lancaster County Court do not list any active protection from abuse orders for either Rodriguez or Florentino.

Pennsylvania State Police will investigate the emergency team’s use of force, and District Attorney Heather Adams will make a determination after that investigation.