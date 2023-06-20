City police are still searching for the man accused of killing a Lancaster woman and injuring two other people when he shot into a crowd of 10 people, some of whom were fighting, early Saturday morning.

According to a criminal complaint charging Timothy Allen, 20, of Lancaster, officers arrived at North Plum and East New streets around 3 a.m. and found Amdrella Cartel, also known as Andrella Carter, 27, of Lancaster, dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police said Allen also shot Khalil Tucker in the torso and Daisha Robinson in the face. They went to the hospital on their own.

One witness, Jazmere Alvarado, told Detective Austin Krause that she, Cartel, Allen, Robinson and Shanyia Talton went to the intersection to fight another group of people over an argument from earlier that Saturday morning at Queen Street Bistro in the city, according to the complaint. The other group was Khalil Tucker and sisters Brianna Lugo and Marijiah Tucker.

Alvarado told police Cartel and Khalil Tucker began fighting. Alvarado began fighting with Marijiah Tucker and Lugo and ran when she heard gunshots, the complaint said.

Police corroborated Alvarado’s account with security camera video. Once the fight started, the video showed Allen approach, pull out a handgun and shoot into the group of 10 people fighting and watching, police said in the complaint.

The video then shows Allen running toward East Clay Street, firing his gun behind him at the group, with one bullet striking Cartel in the head, killing her, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Marijiah Tucker picked Allen out of a photo lineup, corroborating the other accounts. Police charged him with first-degree murder and 14 other counts related to the shooting, including illegal possession of a firearm, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police declined to release further details of the people involved. LNP|LancasterOnline tried to contact the other people mentioned in the complaint and they either could not be located or did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to Allen’s arrest. They are asking anyone with information to call 717-735-3300 and speak with Krause or any working detective.