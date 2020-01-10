A man was shot in the lower back Thursday night inside a corner store on South Ann Street after a fight, Lancaster city police said.
No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the shooter.
Police said that a 39-year-old man was shot inside M & M Mini Market around 7:21 p.m. after a fight with another person.
The man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.
"The initial investigation revealed that the victim, suspect(s), customers and employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting," police said.
The shooter left the store, but police said it's unknown if he left in a vehicle or ran off.
Police said the shooter was a man with a thin build and dark, short hair. Only the limited description was given to police.
Police canvassed the area for evidence, witnesses and exterior cameras, but did not say if anything was immediately found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police detective Ryan Burgett, at 717-735-3412 or email him at burgettr@lancasterpolice.com. Tips can also be sent to Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.