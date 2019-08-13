Two men were shot Monday night in Lancaster city.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 9:52 p.m. in the 700 block of North Shippen Street.
When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police. Another man with a graze wound was found a short time later.
Both men were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police said they found at least one spent shell casing at the scene.
No suspects were in custody early Tuesday morning, and police did not identify the men who were shot.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-735-3301. People can also contact Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.
Anonymous tips can be made by clicking the Submit a Tip button at www.lancasterpolice.com, or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.