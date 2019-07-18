A man was shot in Lancaster Township on Thursday afternoon and police were searching for the shooter.
The man was shot at least once in the upper body and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Manheim Township police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said.
Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle at 4:14 p.m. for the shooting.
The victim had been working on a GMC Yukon SUV parked on the street along with a couple other people when a vehicle drove by and a person inside opened fire, Rudzinski said.
Police didn't have a good description of the vehicle, he said.
Several residents said they heard at least five or six shots fired.
One woman, who declined to give her name, said she was inside her house when she heard what she thought were fireworks.
When she stepped outside to see what happened, she saw the victim close the hood of the SUV and walk across the street, bleeding, she said.
He then sat down in the grass near his house, she said.
About 100 yards of Chadwick were cordoned off with yellow police tape. Yellow evidence tags marked at least six bullet casings.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Manheim Township police provide coverage to Lancaster Township.