Reservoir Street shooting

Lancaster City Police are shown at the scene of a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 9, on N. Reservoir Street in Lancaster City.

 ERIK YABOR

One man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster city, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the 100 block of North Reservoir Street near East Marion Street, a block away from Reservoir Park. 

A man was shot in the leg, according to Lancaster city police Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus. He's currently at a local hospital being treated. 

Police are still on scene and no arrests have been made as of 1 p.m. Reservoir Street is shut down in between Chestnut and Orange streets.

No other people were reported injured. 

