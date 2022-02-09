One man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster city, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the 100 block of North Reservoir Street near East Marion Street, a block away from Reservoir Park.

A man was shot in the leg, according to Lancaster city police Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus. He's currently at a local hospital being treated.

Police are still on scene and no arrests have been made as of 1 p.m. Reservoir Street is shut down in between Chestnut and Orange streets.

No other people were reported injured.