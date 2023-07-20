The Lancaster city man shot Tuesday near West King and South Water streets was charged after police said they found him with bags of marijuana, about $21,000 and a gun.

On Wednesday, police charged Anjewel Carlos Torres, 20, of the 500 block of West Vine Street, with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Police are still looking for Torres’ shooter.

According to Torres’ charging documents, police responding to a call of shots fired near McDonalds at West King and South Water were told that a bleeding man who had a gun ran into 10 Prince Apartments.

Police found a blood trail on South Water and followed it into the apartment and up to the ninth floor, where they saw Torres, wrapped in a blanket and carrying numerous bags.

Torres had been shot in the wrist.

Police ordered Torres to drop the bags, one of which wasn’t closed, allowing police to see a clear plastic bag of marijuana, police said.

Police said they found eight bags of marijuana, other products suspected of containing THC, a Glock G48 handgun and about $21,000 cash in the bags Torres had.

Surveillance video showed Torres was chased from the 200 block of West Mifflin Street and as he turned onto South Water, he pointed the gun at the person chasing him, and tried to work the gun's slide, then continued north on South Water and put the gun in his waistband, police said.

Torres was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Stephen Owens at 717-735-3349.