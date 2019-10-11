A shooting that happened Thursday night in Lancaster city sent one man to the hospital, according to police.

Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of North Queen Street and Ross Street on Thursday around 9:25 p.m., police said.

Around the same time, officers stopped a speeding car that was heading toward Lancaster General Hospital.

One of the passengers was a 36-year-old Lancaster man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man is in stable condition, according to police.

His name was not released.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted on lancasterpolice.com, or by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

