A man who was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster city is recovering at home with his family after being treated at a local hospital, according to a release from the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred inside a home on the 100 block of North Reservoir Street. Police said the man was not the intended target of the shooting.

The suspect fired 13 shots in total, police said. An eyewitness in the area said they heard four gunshots and saw four men, three of them wearing ski masks, hide behind a truck near the home before dashing into a nearby alleyway.

No one else was injured in the shooting.