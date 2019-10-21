A 20-year-old Lancaster city man who was shot in the hip early Monday morning is expected to recover, according to city police.
They said he told officers he had used text messaging to arrange to sell marijuana to a man he didn't know, and chased and physically struggled with the man after he left without paying.
The man then used a handgun to fire two shots, hitting his hip once, according to the police report. His friend saw the shooting from a vehicle and took him to Lancaster General Hospital's emergency room, the report said.
The incident happened in the area of the 400 block of East Chestnut Street near near Sherman Street about 12:29 a.m., police said, and the suspect was last seen heading east on East Chestnut Street wearing dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously sending a tip to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone to text LANCS plus the message to 847411.