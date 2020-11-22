A 41-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Lancaster Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred after a large fight broke out among individuals attending a party in the first block of North Mulberry Street, the Lancaster Bureau of Police shared in a news release Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:19 p.m. Saturday following reports of shots fired and at least one injury. The first officers to arrive found the man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. They used first-aid kids to administer life-saving efforts to the victim, who was then transported to the hospital for emergency surgery, police said.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out among partygoers, and then one person involved in the fight left, retrieved a gun and returned to the scene of the fight. The suspected gunman fired shots, striking the victim multiple times, and fled.

Police said the shooting, which is still under investigation, was not a random act of violence, as the suspect and victim are said to know each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to share with police using any of the following methods: calling Lancaster police at 717-735-3300, calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or texting Lancaster Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and a message to 847411.