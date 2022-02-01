A East Earl Township man who was wanted on several warrants was shot Tuesday morning during an attempt to arrest him, according to a warrant clerk at the Berks County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary R. Gilbaugh, 38, was wanted for stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, criminal trespass, burglary, motor vehicle theft and other offenses, according to East Earl Township police.

The incident began around 6 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. EMS and fire police were called to the scene around 6:51 a.m.

Details of how Gilbaugh was shot and by whom were not immediately available, but he will be taken to Reading Hospital, according to the warrant clerk.

The severity of Gilbaugh’s injuries or if anyone else was injured are unknown.

Officers with the Berks County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal were involved.

Police taped off an area near Union Grove and Reading roads early Tuesday morning.

A nearby Mennonite school – Terre Hill Mennonite High School – started on a delay, according to WGAL.

Warrants for Gilbaugh’s arrest were issued on Dec. 30, 2021, according to East Earl Township police.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says it will release more details later Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.