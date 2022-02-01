A Chester County man who was shot Tuesday morning by officers in East Earl Township had multiple warrants for his arrest for assaulting and threatening to kill a Berks County woman, according to East Earl Township police.

Zachary Robert Gilbaugh, 38, sent near-daily texts to the woman threatening to kill her, showing up at her East Earl Township workplace on Dec. 17 and Jan. 4 with the intention of confronting and terrorizing her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman, who had a protection from abuse order placed against Gilbaugh in November, told police she lives in “constant fear” him.

Gilbaugh, whose last known address was in Honey Brook, also threatened the woman inside her Berks County home Dec. 25, police said.

Police shot Gilbaugh sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road as they were attempting to arrest him for multiple offenses committed against the woman in Lancaster and Berks counties. Gilbaugh threw cement bricks at officers, threatened them with a blow torch and then drove toward officers in a car before they opened fire, police said in a news release.

A statement by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office didn't specify how many times Gilbaugh was struck by the gunfire, the severity of his injuries or his condition Tuesday afternoon.

On one occasion, Gilbaugh plowed his truck into the passenger-side door of the woman’s vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of East Earl Road in East Earl Township around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 17, police said. Gilbaugh then waved at the woman as he drove away.

Police spotted Gilbaugh in East Earl Township again around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, this time speeding in the 4600 block of Division Highway. Gilbaugh abruptly slammed on the brakes as he turned onto East Earl Road, according to the affidavit.

Officers began following Gilbaugh, who at this point had numerous warrants for his arrest, but lost track of him in a business parking lot. His van was later found crashed in the 700 block of Wallace Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Now on foot, Gilbaugh broke into a home, again near the 1200 block of East Earl Road. A man and woman were watching television inside when Gilbaugh burst through the unlocked front door, appearing wide-eyed and out of breath. The couple twice ordered Gilbaugh out of their home before he ran away toward the woman’s workplace.

Gilbaugh stole at least two different vehicles as police continued searching for him, first taking a Yamaha four-wheeler before abandoning it for a Mercedes Benz. Police believe the Yamaha became caught in a nearby electric fence, heavily damaging it and causing one of the fence’s electric lines to be stretched across the road before it was abandoned.

The Mercedes Benz was found abandoned in the 2400 block of Long View Drive in Caernarvon Township around 10:50 p.m., having struck two mailboxes and a large rock in what appeared to be a low-speed crash, according to the affidavit. Police searched the area but were unable to find Gilbaugh.

Gilbaugh was charged Jan. 10 with criminal trespass, stalking, flight to avoid apprehension, burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, agricultural vandalism and a summary traffic violation. He was also charged with violating the protection from abuse order, stalking and simple assault for the Dec. 17 offenses.

Reading city police had also charged Gilbaugh for 16 different offenses including burglary, retaliation against a witness and terroristic threats they say were committed between Nov. 16 and Dec. 25.

An attorney was not listed for Gilbaugh in court documents.

Preliminary hearing dates have not been set for any of the offenses, court records show.

Gilbaugh has pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanors since 2009, most recently being sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in Berks County in 2020.