A Lancaster man fired a gun through a bedroom door at his wife Thursday afternoon, wounding her in the torso and arm during an argument, according to police.

Earl Lee, 57, had an argument with his wife around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in their home at 228 E. Madison St., two blocks southeast of Lancaster General Hospital. Lee’s wife told police he shut her in their bedroom, grabbed a gun and shot at her a few times.

Another victim, whom police have not identified, was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots. The two victims were able to get themselves to Lancaster General Hospital, where Lee’s wife received immediate medical care.

Police arrived at the Madison Street home around 12:55 p.m. and entered after demanding Lee come out with his hands up over a bullhorn. Police did not find Lee at the residence, but arrested him later that day at an undisclosed location.

According to testimony from the victims and Lee, a 1987 drug conviction made it illegal for Lee to own firearms, yet he owned a handgun and a shotgun. Police said Lee admitted firing into the bedroom with his wife inside.

Lee was charged with attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before district Judge Andrew LeFever on Sept. 20.