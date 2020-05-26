A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found early Tuesday in a room at an East Lampeter Township motel.

That’s according to Township police, who said they were called about 12:43 a.m. to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel at 2165 Lincoln Highway.

There, it was reported that a man staying in a first-floor room had been shot, police said.

Police said they found the Lancaster man with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was transported from the motel to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police did not reveal the man’s identity.

Officers said they believe the shooting was not random, and the man was targeted.

Now, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-291-4676.