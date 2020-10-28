A man shot killed on Manor Street in Lancaster City Tuesday night has been identified as Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, of Millersville.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Manor Street, according to Lancaster city police. The location of the shooting is near the Cabbage Hill neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, just a few blocks from Penn Square.

Coley was not breathing when officers arrived and was shot in the chest, police said. He was later pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital.

A 24-year-old Lancaster City woman was also shot in the leg and survived, according to police. She has not yet been identified.

Police said investigators are reviewing video footage. No arrests have been made as 3 p.m. Wednesday and

Police said it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The shooter was described by police as a male wearing a baseball-style hat, blue jeans, a white shirt and a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-3221913. All callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch or by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411.