A man in his late 20s shot himself when he was running from Lancaster city police Saturday evening on Manor Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Police were originally dispatched to the 400 block of West King Street on Saturday evening a little after 4 p.m. for a trespassing call, Lancaster city police Sgt. Damon Greathouse said.

A man ran from the vacant home and when police chased after him, the man pulled a gun and "accidentally shot himself in the leg," Greathouse said.

No police were injured.

Police closed down the 400 block of Manor Street to investigate.

The gunshot wound didn't appear to be life-threatening, Greathouse said, and the man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

No charges were immediately filed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: